JUST IN: COVID-19 kills 2 in Lagos, 452 discharged nationwide

COVID-19 claimed two lives in the last 24 hours in Lagos, data published by the NCDC early Friday showed.

The death toll in Lagos rose from 224 to 226.

Nationally, the death toll also slightly increased from 1,177 from 1,179.

According to the NCDC, confirmed cases also sharply increased to 343, in contrast to the 122 logged on Wednesday.

Lagos and Abuja accounted for the bulk of the new cases, taking national total to 68, 303.

There was good news among survivors.

Data by NCDC showed that 452 were discharged on Thursday

READ ALSO Nigeria reports 157 new COVID-19 cases Among them were 142 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with guidelines.

Here is the breakdown of new cases:

FCT-123 Lagos-106 Kaduna-72 Nasarawa-14 Rivers-5 Bauchi-4 Imo-4 Ogun-4 Ekiti-3 Edo-2 Oyo-2 Plateau-2 Akwa Ibom-1 Kano-1

68,303 confirmed 64,291 discharged 1,179 deaths

