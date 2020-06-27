'Jurassic Park' character Dodgson returning in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos Dr. Lewis Dodgson in a still from Jurassic Park. (Universal Pictures) More Shady businessman Dr. Lewis Dodgson is returning to the Jurassic franchise for 2021’s Jurassic World: Dominion . It’s the first time the character has appeared on screen since 1993’s Jurassic Park.

According to Collider , Dodgson will be portrayed by Campbell Scott in Colin Trevorrow’s forthcoming dino-threequel (or six-quel if you count the original trilogy) which is scheduled for release on 11 June, 2021.

Played in the Steven Spielberg classic by Cameron Thor, Dodgson’s scheming with Wayne Knight’s corrupt IT whizz Dennis Nedry kicks off the chain of events that leads to the downfall of the original park. Dodgson was the head of development at rival bio-engineering firm Biosyn who recruited Nedry to steal embryos from InGen in order to accelerate his own firm’s dinosaur cloning programme.

He appears in the iconic scene where Nedry yells out “Dodgson! Dodgson! We’ve got Dodgson here!” in response to the behatted businessman’s paranoia at meeting in a public cafe to discuss their plans. He ends the meeting giving Nedry the disguised shaving foam can that will be used to refrigerate the embryos.

View photos Campbell Scott, a cast member in “House of Cards,” poses at the season six premiere of the Netflix political drama series, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More According to the report on Collider, Dominion will see Dodgson promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics for the film which will also reunite the original Jurassic Park trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to resume in July at Pinewood Studios after production was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

View photos The title treatment for Jurassic World: Dominion (Amblin) More The film was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming ceased. It stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as leads, BD Wong and Omar Sy from Jurassic World , and Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda from Fallen Kingdom . New additions to cast include Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lachman.

Actor Cameron Thor is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after being charged with child sex offences in 2016 .

