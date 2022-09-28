Junior Cup organisers eye development

Entornointeligente.com /

PREPARATIONS AHEAD of the 2022 primary and preparatory school football competition, organised by the Free Your Image (FYI) consultancy group, dubbed Junior Cup, are in high gear ahead of Saturday’s 8:00 a.m. kickoff at the Constant Spring Football Field in Kingston and Cornwall College in Montego Bay.

Paula Pinnock, a member of the organising committee, believes the highly anticipated under-11 tournament, because of the age group of the players, will play its part in raising the level of football at the national level.

«We have a target, and that’s the overall development of our young players. We want to raise the level of competition at the schools, so we didn’t want to see a primary or preparatory school competition, but a merger. We need to have consistent competition at this stage, which will become a greater feeder programme for our high schools,» said Pinnock.

The under-11 competition, which is divided into a rural and urban competition, sees a total of 48 schools being represented. Daniel McLean, head coach of St John the Baptist Primary School, said despite a small hiccup in his preparations, he believes his team should be very competitive.

«I have not prepared as much as I would have wanted, but I know the boys and girls that I have will be great in this tournament. This is the first time I’m coaching this unit, so I trying to make them feel as happy as possible, it’s not all about winning but more development and getting them ready for the next level,» McLean said.

