July 26 court date for couple on cocaine charge

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

SHEENA HEADLEY, the bank employee who was arrested after the police reportedly found cocaine valued at $85 million in her motor vehicle, and her husband Chad Headley, are scheduled to make their next appearance before the St James Parish Court on July 26.

The couple, who are charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export 25 pounds of cocaine, made their first court appearance on June 24, where they were each granted bail in the sum of $5 million by Parish Judge Sasha Ashley.

They were represented during that bail hearing by attorneys Maurice McCurdy, who is Sheena Headley’s lawyer, and Martyn Thomas, who represents Chad Headley.

The couple’s first day in court came ahead of an expected court date published by the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), which had indicated that the matter would be heard on Wednesday, June 29. Their case was not listed for hearing when The Gleaner attended on Wednesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com