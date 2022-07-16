July 15 coup attempt in Türkiye was attack on democracy: Ex-US ambassador

Entornointeligente.com /

‘Everybody in Türkiye should be proud their people and their government withstood this challenge,’ says former US ambassador to Türkiye James Jeffrey. The 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye was a «tragic event,» says James Jeffrey. (AA Archive) The failed coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye was «an attack on democracy and an attack on a NATO ally,» a former US ambassador to Türkiye and Iraq has said, calling the perpetrator of the putsch a «terrorist organisation.»

Speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Washington DC on Friday as it marked the sixth anniversary of the coup attempt, James Jeffrey called it a «tragic event» which he said had failed thanks to the Turkish government and its people who risked their lives to stop it from succeeding.

«The July 15, 2016 coup by the terrorist Fetullah Gulen organisation was an attack on democracy and an attack on a NATO ally. Period,» said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey said everybody in Türkiye «should be proud their people and their government withstood this challenge.»

Turning to Türkiye's request for the US to extradite Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1998, the former ambassador said there are legal reasons «that are pretty compelling on the obstacles to an extradition, but in a better world he would be extradited» to face justice in Türkiye, he added.

«What is less understandable was the reaction of many, including in the government and Congress, to this attempt on democracy. I still don't understand the implications of that, why people reacted the way they did. The country was not embraced and supported as quickly by us,» he said.

Ambassador Mercan:

-We remember Turkish people’s resolve for democracy and unity on the night of 15 July 2016.

Turkish Ambassador to the US Hasan Murat Mercan, for his part, called on the US to recognise the role of FETO in the coup attempt, the threat it poses to democracy, and to support the Turkish people.

«Today is about Turkish people. It is about their desire to live in a democratic society, their pursuit of happiness and prosperity as one nation,» said Mercan.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

