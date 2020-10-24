Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:
PRIMERA HORA
No tengo dinero – Juan Gabriel
Material girl – Madonna
She works hard for the money – Donna Summer
For the love of money – The O´Jays
No me importa el dinero – Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo
Quieren dinero – Los Prisioneros
Money money – Abba
Money in my mind – Sam Smith
Rich girl – Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates
Money is – Little Richard
Moneytalks – AC/DC
Just got paid – ZZ Top
SEGUNDA HORA
Billionere – Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars
Gold digger – Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox
Hey little rich girl – Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato
Bills – LunchMoney Lewis
Money – Pink Floyd
Money Money – Garetful Dead
Money talks – Rick James
Rich girl – Gwen Stefani, Eve
Y como lo hacen – Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta
Falta la plata – Joe Arroyo
Fast car – Tracy Chapman
In the getto – Elvis Presley
TERCERA HORA
Just got paid – NSYNC
No money no problems – The Notorious B.I.G
Money for nothing – Dire Straits
Another day in paradise – Phil Collins
Allentown – Billy Joel
The money song – Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis
Ni el dinero ni nadie – José Alfredo Jiménez
La plata – Diomedes Diaz
Old money – Lana Del Rey
Love don´t cost a thing – Jennifer Lopez
I need a dolar – Aloc Blacc
La felicidad – Palito Ortega
LINK ORIGINAL: Wradio