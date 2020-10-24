Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

Entornointeligente.com /

PRIMERA HORA

No tengo dinero – Juan Gabriel

Material girl – Madonna

She works hard for the money – Donna Summer

For the love of money – The O´Jays

No me importa el dinero – Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo

Quieren dinero – Los Prisioneros

Money money – Abba

Money in my mind – Sam Smith

Rich girl – Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates

Money is – Little Richard

Moneytalks – AC/DC

Just got paid – ZZ Top

SEGUNDA HORA

Billionere – Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars

Gold digger – Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox

Hey little rich girl – Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato

Bills – LunchMoney Lewis

Money – Pink Floyd

Money Money – Garetful Dead

Money talks – Rick James

Rich girl – Gwen Stefani, Eve

Y como lo hacen – Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta

Falta la plata – Joe Arroyo

Fast car – Tracy Chapman

In the getto – Elvis Presley

TERCERA HORA

Just got paid – NSYNC

No money no problems – The Notorious B.I.G

Money for nothing – Dire Straits

Another day in paradise – Phil Collins

Allentown – Billy Joel

The money song – Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis

Ni el dinero ni nadie – José Alfredo Jiménez

La plata – Diomedes Diaz

Old money – Lana Del Rey

Love don´t cost a thing – Jennifer Lopez

I need a dolar – Aloc Blacc

La felicidad – Palito Ortega

