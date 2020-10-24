 Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero » EntornoInteligente
24 octubre, 2020
julio_sanchez_cristo_dj_especial_de_los_artistas_que_le_han_escrito_al_dinero.jpg

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

8 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:

 

PRIMERA HORA 

 

No tengo dinero – Juan Gabriel 

Material girl – Madonna 

She works hard for the money – Donna Summer 

For the love of money – The O´Jays 

No me importa el dinero – Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo 

Quieren dinero – Los Prisioneros 

Money money – Abba 

Money in my mind – Sam Smith 

Rich girl – Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates 

Money is – Little Richard 

Moneytalks – AC/DC 

Just got paid – ZZ Top 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Billionere – Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars 

Gold digger – Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox 

Hey little rich girl – Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato

Bills – LunchMoney Lewis 

Money – Pink Floyd 

Money Money – Garetful Dead 

Money talks – Rick James 

Rich girl – Gwen Stefani, Eve

Y como lo hacen – Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta 

Falta la plata – Joe Arroyo 

Fast car – Tracy Chapman 

In the getto – Elvis Presley 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Just got paid – NSYNC 

No money no problems –   The Notorious B.I.G

Money for nothing – Dire Straits 

Another day in paradise – Phil Collins 

Allentown – Billy Joel 

The money song – Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis 

Ni el dinero ni nadie – José Alfredo Jiménez 

La plata – Diomedes Diaz 

Old money – Lana Del Rey 

Love don´t cost a thing – Jennifer Lopez 

I need a dolar – Aloc Blacc

La felicidad – Palito Ortega 

LINK ORIGINAL: Wradio

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation