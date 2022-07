Entornointeligente.com /

T he great Mexican champion, Julio Cesar Chavez , will be 60 years old next week, for which he is grateful for the opportunities that life has given him after several moments of uncertainty throughout his life.

Born on July 12, 1962, Chávez knows that he must take advantage of the second chance of life, and the great affection shown to him by the Mexican people who do not forget the great trajectory of the former boxer.

