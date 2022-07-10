Julio Berdegué | Hunger – Global humanitarian crisis

Entornointeligente.com /

Nearly one in 10 people on this planet live with hunger. In just two years – from 2019 to 2021 – an additional 150 million people were thrust into hunger. The total number of undernourished people has reached the staggering figure of more than 828 million, while 22 per cent of girls and boys suffer from chronic malnutrition.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, 56.5 million people are regularly deprived of the necessary food to have even the minimum energy that a human being needs to maintain a normal life; they live undernourished, or, in plain words, they suffer from hunger.

It is estimated that 93.5 million people suffer severe food insecurity and 267.7 million in moderate or severe food insecurity. In total, almost four out of every 10 inhabitants of Latin America and the Caribbean do not have enough to eat.

At the same time, 106 million adults are living with obesity, largely because this is the region where a healthy diet is most expensive: it costs 22 per cent more than what it does in Europe or the United States and Canada, for example. And this happens in a region that is the main net exporter of food on the planet, and that produces enough food to satisfy the basic energy requirements of 1,300 million people, twice its population.

These are some of the figures included in the new edition of The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 , a report published by five United Nations agencies, under the coordination of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

