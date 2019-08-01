Juice Man lands Midsummer Classic

Kelvin ‘N’
The Glenn Mendez trained Juice Man with Ricky Jadoo astride, soured the aspiration of Regal Intension winning local racing’s second leg in the ‘Triple Crown’ series when he pocket the $96,150 first prize cheque impressively by 1 3/4 lengths.
Juice Man superbly ridden by Jadoo stopped the Patrick Husbands ridden Apocalypse with pre-race favourite Regal Intension back in fourth in the feature Midsummer Classic over 1,900 metres, on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Thursday.
In the process, Mendez landed his seventh success in the event while Jadoo was winning the classic for the third time in his illustrious career.
The Justyn Kanta Persad owned Juice Man was a well-backed joint-second favourite behind the John O’Brien trained Apocalypse which was favoured at even-money on the day.
However, the betting in the Second jewel of the ‘Triple Crown’ was dominated by the Apocalypse, Juice Man and Regal Intension.
When the starter sent the seven-horse field on its way Blue Navigator and Nobel Abrego went straight into the lead from Regal Intension with Juice Man in third and Apocalypse in fourth. They were followed by Marengo with Making Headlines following and She’s So Spectacula at the rear of the seven-horse field.
Going down the back-straight Blue Navigator still held sway but Juice Man and Jadoo took closer order and moved into a joint-second place with Regal Intension as Apocalypse and Husbands watched every move of their main rivals.
Making Headlines was still in touch along with Marengo as She’s So Spectacula dropped further back and hoist the white flag suggesting, something was amiss.
At the far turn, Juice Man was sent to join Blue Navigator as Regal Intension was ridden to keep pace as Husbands brought Apocalypse into a challenging position and looked ominous.
The race began to unfold at the top of the straight as Jadoo sent the son of Storm Craft for home and he quickened up as Husband gave Apocalypse the signal to go win his race. The pair moved clear of the rest of the field. But, just as the crowd roared their approval for the challenge of Apocalypse, Ricky Jadoo asked the Jamaican bred colt for more and he responded to pulled further clear of Apocalypse for an impressive victory.
Making Headlines stayed on for third some 4 1/2 lengths adrift of Apocalypse with Regal Intension well beaten into fourth place.
Juice Man recorded the time of 2:00.90 for the trip.
Champion trainer Mendez and champion jockey Jadoo were both recording another success in the ‘middle jewel,’ a feat they achieved back in 2008 with Just In Time.
However, Mendez ended the day in glory as he trained the first three-horses that past the post in the final event on Emancipation Day programme. Mendez saddled Towering to win the event from stable-mates Integrity and Lombard Street.
No jockey was able to ride two winners.
Racing continues next week at the centralised venue.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian