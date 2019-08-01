Juice Man lands Midsummer Classic

Entornointeligente.com /

The Glenn Mendez trained Juice Man with Ricky Jadoo astride, soured the as­pi­ra­tion of Re­gal In­ten­sion win­ning lo­cal rac­ing’s sec­ond leg in the ‘Triple Crown’ se­ries when he pock­et the $96,150 first prize cheque im­pres­sive­ly by 1 3/4 lengths.

Juice Man su­perbly rid­den by Jadoo stopped the Patrick Hus­bands rid­den Apoc­a­lypse with pre-race favourite Re­gal In­ten­sion back in fourth in the fea­ture Mid­sum­mer Clas­sic over 1,900 me­tres, on the main track at San­ta Rosa Park, Ari­ma on Thurs­day.

In the process, Mendez land­ed his sev­enth suc­cess in the event while Jadoo was win­ning the clas­sic for the third time in his il­lus­tri­ous ca­reer.

The Justyn Kan­ta Per­sad owned Juice Man was a well-backed joint-sec­ond favourite be­hind the John O’Brien trained Apoc­a­lypse which was favoured at even-mon­ey on the day.

How­ev­er, the bet­ting in the Sec­ond jew­el of the ‘Triple Crown’ was dom­i­nat­ed by the Apoc­a­lypse, Juice Man and Re­gal In­ten­sion.

When the starter sent the sev­en-horse field on its way Blue Nav­i­ga­tor and No­bel Abrego went straight in­to the lead from Re­gal In­ten­sion with Juice Man in third and Apoc­a­lypse in fourth. They were fol­lowed by Maren­go with Mak­ing Head­lines fol­low­ing and She’s So Spec­tac­u­la at the rear of the sev­en-horse field.

Go­ing down the back-straight Blue Nav­i­ga­tor still held sway but Juice Man and Jadoo took clos­er or­der and moved in­to a joint-sec­ond place with Re­gal In­ten­sion as Apoc­a­lypse and Hus­bands watched every move of their main ri­vals.

Mak­ing Head­lines was still in touch along with Maren­go as She’s So Spec­tac­u­la dropped fur­ther back and hoist the white flag sug­gest­ing, some­thing was amiss.

At the far turn, Juice Man was sent to join Blue Nav­i­ga­tor as Re­gal In­ten­sion was rid­den to keep pace as Hus­bands brought Apoc­a­lypse in­to a chal­leng­ing po­si­tion and looked omi­nous.

The race be­gan to un­fold at the top of the straight as Jadoo sent the son of Storm Craft for home and he quick­ened up as Hus­band gave Apoc­a­lypse the sig­nal to go win his race. The pair moved clear of the rest of the field. But, just as the crowd roared their ap­proval for the chal­lenge of Apoc­a­lypse, Ricky Jadoo asked the Ja­maican bred colt for more and he re­spond­ed to pulled fur­ther clear of Apoc­a­lypse for an im­pres­sive vic­to­ry.

Mak­ing Head­lines stayed on for third some 4 1/2 lengths adrift of Apoc­a­lypse with Re­gal In­ten­sion well beat­en in­to fourth place.

Juice Man record­ed the time of 2:00.90 for the trip.

Cham­pi­on train­er Mendez and cham­pi­on jock­ey Jadoo were both record­ing an­oth­er suc­cess in the ‘mid­dle jew­el,’ a feat they achieved back in 2008 with Just In Time.

How­ev­er, Mendez end­ed the day in glo­ry as he trained the first three-hors­es that past the post in the fi­nal event on Eman­ci­pa­tion Day pro­gramme. Mendez sad­dled Tow­er­ing to win the event from sta­ble-mates In­tegri­ty and Lom­bard Street.

No jock­ey was able to ride two win­ners.

Rac­ing con­tin­ues next week at the cen­tralised venue.

