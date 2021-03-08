Coast Guard continue search for hiker’s body

Entornointeligente.com /

The fam­i­ly of drowned hik­er Qadir Shah have dis­pelled neg­a­tive com­ments made about the T&T Coast Guard’s ef­forts in lo­cat­ing their rel­a­tive’s body. A search will con­tin­ue to­day.

In a state­ment is­sued af­ter the sec­ond day of search­ing was called off around 4.30 pm yes­ter­day, Shah’s un­cle, Yamin Al­ibaksh, ac­tu­al­ly apol­o­gised for so­cial me­dia posts crit­i­cis­ing the Coast Guard.

“A heart­felt thanks to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Coast Guard and its team. We apol­o­gise for any neg­a­tive com­ments which were made against the Coast Guard as it is not the view of the fam­i­ly,” Al­ibaksh said

He spe­cial­ly thanked Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young, whom he said im­me­di­ate­ly en­gaged the Coast Guard and pro­vid­ed much-need­ed sup­port. He al­so thanked mem­bers of sev­er­al mosques, fish­er­men, hik­ing groups and T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) for lend­ing as­sis­tance in the search ef­fort

“I wish, on be­half of the en­tire Qadir’s fam­i­ly, to ex­press thanks to all those who read­i­ly re­spond­ed in our search ef­forts be­gin­ning ear­ly this morn­ing,” Al­ibaksh said

“We thank all the hik­ers who, in spite of the cir­cum­stances, have stood ground not re­lin­quish­ing their re­solve to find Qadir’s body.”

Shah, 31, of Mur­ray Park, Beau­car­ro Road, Freeport, was among a group of 15 who went on a hike to Tur­tle Rock Bay on Sat­ur­day. Whilst in the wa­ter, Shah got in­to dif­fi­cul­ties and his body sub­merged. A fish­er­man went to the group’s as­sis­tance and was able to res­cue the oth­er hik­ers

But tur­bu­lent cur­rents on the north coast ham­pered sub­se­quent search par­ties who joined the ef­fort. The search for his body is ex­pect­ed to re­sume this morn­ing

“To­mor­row (to­day), we will search again and we trust with Al­lah’s grace and the con­tin­ued over­all sup­port from every­one we will suc­ceed,” Al­ibaksh said.

