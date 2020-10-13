Stay Socially Connected But Physically Distant, Psychiatrist Urges

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the mental health of more people, Dr. Earl Wright, consultant psychiatrist with the Ministry of Health, is encouraging Jamaicans to be physically distant but stay socially connected. Dr. Wright says the stress of changes in routine and finances is affecting Jamaicans at all levels of the society. The Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 Mental Health Response Programme aimed at addressing the psychological and psychosocial challenges associated with the virus. Speaking Monday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106, Dr. Wright explained that the lack of physical touch can lead to stress. He pointed out that being physically distant eliminates the ability “to hug one another and bring down the stress level,” or “to touch your face and bring down your stress level” and this increases the body’s level of cortisol, or the stress hormone. “Therefore what’s going to be important in that is that we keep in touch. Spend some time with somebody, talk with a friend over the telephone, etc,” he urged. Dr. Wright said it is important for people to first acknowledge that they are experiencing stress before they can manage it. “…You need to find somebody to talk about the problem to. If something is bothering you, talk to somebody you trust, whether it’s a family member, friend, your doctor, your spiritual leader, or if you still have problems you might need to go to somebody professional….whatever works for you,” he suggested. Dr. Wright said persons have volunteered for training in mental health, psychological first aid and will be able to talk to individuals, listen to their issues and be able to link persons to the other professionals within the health system. These volunteers or ambassadors will work under the COVID-19 Mental Health Response Programme and will assist community health aides in identifying people in communities who are suffering psychological distress.
Juez Gonzalo Morales// Stay Socially Connected But Physically Distant, Psychiatrist Urges
