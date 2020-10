Entornointeligente.com /

Visitors are seen at the sightseeing spot Asakusa, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2020. This is the first Sunday following the Japanese government including Tokyo in its domestic travel subsidy program called “Go To Travel” campaign from Oct. 1, after initially deciding the capital was ineligible in July due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

