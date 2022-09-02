Judge urges attorneys to be vigilant with functionally illiterate clients

A High Court Judge has advised attorneys to be vigilant and patient when conducting transactions on behalf of illiterate citizens.
Justice Frank Seepersad gave the advice as he determined a lawsuit brought by a public servant at the Princes Town Regional Corporation against an illiterate subordinate, who allegedly sold a parcel of land in Pointe-a-Pierre after agreeing to sell it to him almost a decade earlier.
According to the evidence in the case, Leslie Rajkumar, a civil engineering technician, claimed that he offered to purchase the land for $45,000 in 2010, after Dalip Sooknanan obtained it as part of his enhanced Voluntary Separation of Employment Package (VSEP) from Caroni (1975) Limited.
Rajkumar claimed he paid the money and took possession of the land, on which he intended to build a house for his family.
He sued Sooknanan in 2018 after learning that he (Sooknanan) had sold the land to Terry and Judy Badree for $430,000.
In the case, Rajkumar claimed that his sale agreement should be upheld and the Badrees’ deed voided.
Sooknanan filed an ancillary claim against the Badrees, claiming that he only received $300,000 towards the purchase.
Testifying before Justice Seepersad yesterday morning, Rajkumar claimed that he placed building blocks, lengths of steel and gravel on the property before it was sold. However, he claimed the material was stolen and the gravel eroded away after several years.
In his evidence, Sooknanan, who claimed he could barely read or write, claimed that the money he received from Rajkumar was a loan and was not a payment toward the land.
He claimed that he went with Rajkumar to a lawyer’s office and signed a document, which turned out to be a sale agreement. He claimed that he attempted to repay Rajkumar, who refused to accept payment and relied on the unregistered sale agreement.
He admitted that when he moved to sell the land to the Badrees based on the advice of his neighbour Bobby Pooran, who was a real estate agent, he did not inform them of his arrangement with Rajkumar, as he did not believe it dealt with the sale of the land.
He claimed that the Badrees paid $300,000 via cheque but claimed he did not receive the balance in cash, as alleged by them.
In defence of the lawsuit, the Badrees brought attorney Leon Williams, who prepared the deed and confirmed the transaction.
Pooran also testified on the Badrees’ behalf and confirmed the exchange of cash. He also admitted that he received a 10 per cent commission on the sale price from Sooknanan but denied pocketing the remaining cash as alleged.
In determining the case, Justice Seepersad stated that Sooknanan was a more forthright witness than Rajkumar, as he ruled that he (Sooknanan) misunderstood the document that he and Rajkumar signed.
«The claimant exploited the hardship and difficulty that the defendant was experiencing and his illiteracy. He did not understand what he was doing,» Justice Seepersad said as he voided the agreement.
He also rejected Rajkumar’s claims that he maintained the land, as he noted the valuation report used for the subsequent sale noted that the land was overgrown.
Despite his decision on the issue, Justice Seepersad rejected a suggestion by Sooknanan’s attorneys that Rajkumar could not recoup the money loaned to Sooknanan, as the statutory limitation period for making such a claim had elapsed.
He noted that the four-year period was extended, as Sooknanan accepted the debt when the lawsuit was first threatened.
As a result, he ordered that Rajkumar be repaid with interest.
While Justice Seepersad said he was concerned over the subsequent transaction with the Badrees, he noted that the evidence showed that they paid the agreed-upon sum.
«Whether it was through carelessness or exploitation did not change the fact that the purchaser paid the money,» he said.
«Notwithstanding his illiteracy, he ought to have taken more control of the situation. It is an expensive lesson he has to pay for,» he added.
Justice Seepersad noted that attorneys should be more careful when conducting transactions with people like Sooknanan.
«There are several citizens who are not functionally literate and greater care and attention is needed by attorneys-at-law while dealing with land transactions,» Seepersad said.
«Lawyers need to protect themselves but also must protect litigants from themselves by making sure persons entering into transactions are fully aware of what is transpiring,» he added.
Rajkumar was represented by Rennie Gosine and Renisa Ramlogan, while Vishnu Bridgemohan represented Sooknanan. The Badrees were represented by Rekha Ramjit.
