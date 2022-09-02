Judge urges attorneys to be vigilant with functionally illiterate clients

Entornointeligente.com /

A High Court Judge has ad­vised at­tor­neys to be vig­i­lant and pa­tient when con­duct­ing trans­ac­tions on be­half of il­lit­er­ate cit­i­zens.

Jus­tice Frank Seep­er­sad gave the ad­vice as he de­ter­mined a law­suit brought by a pub­lic ser­vant at the Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion against an il­lit­er­ate sub­or­di­nate, who al­leged­ly sold a par­cel of land in Pointe-a-Pierre af­ter agree­ing to sell it to him al­most a decade ear­li­er.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, Leslie Ra­jku­mar, a civ­il en­gi­neer­ing tech­ni­cian, claimed that he of­fered to pur­chase the land for $45,000 in 2010, af­ter Dalip Sook­nanan ob­tained it as part of his en­hanced Vol­un­tary Sep­a­ra­tion of Em­ploy­ment Pack­age (VSEP) from Ca­roni (1975) Lim­it­ed.

Ra­jku­mar claimed he paid the mon­ey and took pos­ses­sion of the land, on which he in­tend­ed to build a house for his fam­i­ly.

He sued Sook­nanan in 2018 af­ter learn­ing that he (Sook­nanan) had sold the land to Ter­ry and Judy Badree for $430,000.

In the case, Ra­jku­mar claimed that his sale agree­ment should be up­held and the Badrees’ deed void­ed.

Sook­nanan filed an an­cil­lary claim against the Badrees, claim­ing that he on­ly re­ceived $300,000 to­wards the pur­chase.

Tes­ti­fy­ing be­fore Jus­tice Seep­er­sad yes­ter­day morn­ing, Ra­jku­mar claimed that he placed build­ing blocks, lengths of steel and grav­el on the prop­er­ty be­fore it was sold. How­ev­er, he claimed the ma­te­r­i­al was stolen and the grav­el erod­ed away af­ter sev­er­al years.

In his ev­i­dence, Sook­nanan, who claimed he could bare­ly read or write, claimed that the mon­ey he re­ceived from Ra­jku­mar was a loan and was not a pay­ment to­ward the land.

He claimed that he went with Ra­jku­mar to a lawyer’s of­fice and signed a doc­u­ment, which turned out to be a sale agree­ment. He claimed that he at­tempt­ed to re­pay Ra­jku­mar, who re­fused to ac­cept pay­ment and re­lied on the un­reg­is­tered sale agree­ment.

He ad­mit­ted that when he moved to sell the land to the Badrees based on the ad­vice of his neigh­bour Bob­by Pooran, who was a re­al es­tate agent, he did not in­form them of his arrange­ment with Ra­jku­mar, as he did not be­lieve it dealt with the sale of the land.

He claimed that the Badrees paid $300,000 via cheque but claimed he did not re­ceive the bal­ance in cash, as al­leged by them.

In de­fence of the law­suit, the Badrees brought at­tor­ney Leon Williams, who pre­pared the deed and con­firmed the trans­ac­tion.

Pooran al­so tes­ti­fied on the Badrees’ be­half and con­firmed the ex­change of cash. He al­so ad­mit­ted that he re­ceived a 10 per cent com­mis­sion on the sale price from Sook­nanan but de­nied pock­et­ing the re­main­ing cash as al­leged.

In de­ter­min­ing the case, Jus­tice Seep­er­sad stat­ed that Sook­nanan was a more forth­right wit­ness than Ra­jku­mar, as he ruled that he (Sook­nanan) mis­un­der­stood the doc­u­ment that he and Ra­jku­mar signed.

«The claimant ex­ploit­ed the hard­ship and dif­fi­cul­ty that the de­fen­dant was ex­pe­ri­enc­ing and his il­lit­er­a­cy. He did not un­der­stand what he was do­ing,» Jus­tice Seep­er­sad said as he void­ed the agree­ment.

He al­so re­ject­ed Ra­jku­mar’s claims that he main­tained the land, as he not­ed the val­u­a­tion re­port used for the sub­se­quent sale not­ed that the land was over­grown.

De­spite his de­ci­sion on the is­sue, Jus­tice Seep­er­sad re­ject­ed a sug­ges­tion by Sook­nanan’s at­tor­neys that Ra­jku­mar could not re­coup the mon­ey loaned to Sook­nanan, as the statu­to­ry lim­i­ta­tion pe­ri­od for mak­ing such a claim had elapsed.

He not­ed that the four-year pe­ri­od was ex­tend­ed, as Sook­nanan ac­cept­ed the debt when the law­suit was first threat­ened.

As a re­sult, he or­dered that Ra­jku­mar be re­paid with in­ter­est.

While Jus­tice Seep­er­sad said he was con­cerned over the sub­se­quent trans­ac­tion with the Badrees, he not­ed that the ev­i­dence showed that they paid the agreed-up­on sum.

«Whether it was through care­less­ness or ex­ploita­tion did not change the fact that the pur­chas­er paid the mon­ey,» he said.

«Notwith­stand­ing his il­lit­er­a­cy, he ought to have tak­en more con­trol of the sit­u­a­tion. It is an ex­pen­sive les­son he has to pay for,» he added.

Jus­tice Seep­er­sad not­ed that at­tor­neys should be more care­ful when con­duct­ing trans­ac­tions with peo­ple like Sook­nanan.

«There are sev­er­al cit­i­zens who are not func­tion­al­ly lit­er­ate and greater care and at­ten­tion is need­ed by at­tor­neys-at-law while deal­ing with land trans­ac­tions,» Seep­er­sad said.

«Lawyers need to pro­tect them­selves but al­so must pro­tect lit­i­gants from them­selves by mak­ing sure per­sons en­ter­ing in­to trans­ac­tions are ful­ly aware of what is tran­spir­ing,» he added.

Ra­jku­mar was rep­re­sent­ed by Ren­nie Go­sine and Renisa Ram­lo­gan, while Vish­nu Bridge­mo­han rep­re­sent­ed Sook­nanan. The Badrees were rep­re­sent­ed by Rekha Ramjit.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com