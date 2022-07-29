Judge to decide on release of Venezuelan mom, son fighting deportation

A High Court Judge is scheduled to rule on whether a Venezuelan woman and her 14-year-old son should be released pending the outcome of their lawsuit over a move to deport them.
Justice Margaret Mohammed reserved her decision on the issue after hearing submissions from lawyers for the Chief Immigration Officer and the family, who cannot be named as the teenager is a minor.
The woman and her son were part of a group of migrant adults and children, who were detained when they returned to Trinidad three days after being escorted back to Venezuela in late 2020.
Most of the group filed lawsuits over the State’s handling of their proposed deportations.
The woman and her son sought and obtained three injunctions barring their deportations pending the determination of their case.
They also filed a habeas corpus writ seeking their release pending the outcome of the case, which was denied by both Justice Mohammed and the Court of Appeal, leading to a final appeal before the Privy Council.
In that appeal, delivered earlier this month, the Privy Council ruled that an immigration policy, which was applied to the family and other members of the group, under which deportation orders were not issued to the children of migrants, who are found to have entered this country illegally with their parents, was illegal.
As part of its decision, the Privy Council ruled that the teenager’s period of detention before a deportation order was eventually issued on the eve of the appeal hearing, in March, was unlawful, as such an order is required under Section 16 of the Immigration Act.
The law lords rejected the State’s claim that the teenager was covered by his mother’s deportation order under the policy.
The Board did not consider a challenge to the legality of the teenager’s recent deportation order based on delay, as it stated that it should be reconsidered by Justice Mohammed.
It also did not calculate the compensation for the teenager’s period of illegal detention, leaving such assessment to be performed in the substantive case.
During the hearing before Justice Mohammed yesterday afternoon, Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein requested that the issue not be considered until a later date as he was out of the country.
The family’s lawyer, Gerald Ramdeen, asked for the request to be denied, as he pointed out that it had to be expedited as it involved the continued detention of a minor.
Justice Mohammed eventually agreed with Ramdeen, as she ruled that Hosein and his team should have made immediate preparations after the Privy Council delivered its decision almost two weeks ago.
Presenting submissions on the issue, Hosein noted that his client was willing to consider releasing the family on an order of supervision but only after investigating the child’s father, who he claimed to be residing in Trinidad illegally.
Hosein also said his client wanted to verify the father’s identity based on concerns about potential human trafficking.
«My client is not going to release the child in the custody of anyone who cannot prove their relation,» he said.
Hosein also suggested that his client was wary of the potential of the family to abscond, based on the fact that almost 100 immigrants currently on supervision orders have refused to report to immigration officers.
Responding to the submissions, Ramdeen pointed out that the Venezuelan Embassy had provided documents related to the three members of the family.
He also claimed that Hosein failed to adduce any evidence of their potential to abscond.
Ramdeen said that Justice Mohammed had to consider whether their 19-month period of detention was reasonable.
He noted that even if she found that it was reasonable, she still has to consider whether they can be deported within a reasonable time of her decision.
He pointed to the fact that they have an injunction barring their deportation pending the outcome of the substantive case, which is at a preliminary stage and is scheduled for a status hearing later this year.
«You have to ask yourself whether the prospect of deportation could still be carried out within a reasonable period,» he said.
The Chief Immigration Officer is also being represented by Sanjeev Sookoo, while Dayadai Harripaul is also representing the family.
