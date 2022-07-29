Judge to decide on release of Venezuelan mom, son fighting deportation

Entornointeligente.com /

A High Court Judge is sched­uled to rule on whether a Venezue­lan woman and her 14-year-old son should be re­leased pend­ing the out­come of their law­suit over a move to de­port them.

Jus­tice Mar­garet Mo­hammed re­served her de­ci­sion on the is­sue af­ter hear­ing sub­mis­sions from lawyers for the Chief Im­mi­gra­tion Of­fi­cer and the fam­i­ly, who can­not be named as the teenag­er is a mi­nor.

The woman and her son were part of a group of mi­grant adults and chil­dren, who were de­tained when they re­turned to Trinidad three days af­ter be­ing es­cort­ed back to Venezuela in late 2020.

Most of the group filed law­suits over the State’s han­dling of their pro­posed de­por­ta­tions.

The woman and her son sought and ob­tained three in­junc­tions bar­ring their de­por­ta­tions pend­ing the de­ter­mi­na­tion of their case.

They al­so filed a habeas cor­pus writ seek­ing their re­lease pend­ing the out­come of the case, which was de­nied by both Jus­tice Mo­hammed and the Court of Ap­peal, lead­ing to a fi­nal ap­peal be­fore the Privy Coun­cil.

In that ap­peal, de­liv­ered ear­li­er this month, the Privy Coun­cil ruled that an im­mi­gra­tion pol­i­cy, which was ap­plied to the fam­i­ly and oth­er mem­bers of the group, un­der which de­por­ta­tion or­ders were not is­sued to the chil­dren of mi­grants, who are found to have en­tered this coun­try il­le­gal­ly with their par­ents, was il­le­gal.

As part of its de­ci­sion, the Privy Coun­cil ruled that the teenag­er’s pe­ri­od of de­ten­tion be­fore a de­por­ta­tion or­der was even­tu­al­ly is­sued on the eve of the ap­peal hear­ing, in March, was un­law­ful, as such an or­der is re­quired un­der Sec­tion 16 of the Im­mi­gra­tion Act.

The law lords re­ject­ed the State’s claim that the teenag­er was cov­ered by his moth­er’s de­por­ta­tion or­der un­der the pol­i­cy.

The Board did not con­sid­er a chal­lenge to the le­gal­i­ty of the teenag­er’s re­cent de­por­ta­tion or­der based on de­lay, as it stat­ed that it should be re­con­sid­ered by Jus­tice Mo­hammed.

It al­so did not cal­cu­late the com­pen­sa­tion for the teenag­er’s pe­ri­od of il­le­gal de­ten­tion, leav­ing such as­sess­ment to be per­formed in the sub­stan­tive case.

Dur­ing the hear­ing be­fore Jus­tice Mo­hammed yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, Se­nior Coun­sel Fyard Ho­sein re­quest­ed that the is­sue not be con­sid­ered un­til a lat­er date as he was out of the coun­try.

The fam­i­ly’s lawyer, Ger­ald Ramdeen, asked for the re­quest to be de­nied, as he point­ed out that it had to be ex­pe­dit­ed as it in­volved the con­tin­ued de­ten­tion of a mi­nor.

Jus­tice Mo­hammed even­tu­al­ly agreed with Ramdeen, as she ruled that Ho­sein and his team should have made im­me­di­ate prepa­ra­tions af­ter the Privy Coun­cil de­liv­ered its de­ci­sion al­most two weeks ago.

Pre­sent­ing sub­mis­sions on the is­sue, Ho­sein not­ed that his client was will­ing to con­sid­er re­leas­ing the fam­i­ly on an or­der of su­per­vi­sion but on­ly af­ter in­ves­ti­gat­ing the child’s fa­ther, who he claimed to be re­sid­ing in Trinidad il­le­gal­ly.

Ho­sein al­so said his client want­ed to ver­i­fy the fa­ther’s iden­ti­ty based on con­cerns about po­ten­tial hu­man traf­fick­ing.

«My client is not go­ing to re­lease the child in the cus­tody of any­one who can­not prove their re­la­tion,» he said.

Ho­sein al­so sug­gest­ed that his client was wary of the po­ten­tial of the fam­i­ly to ab­scond, based on the fact that al­most 100 im­mi­grants cur­rent­ly on su­per­vi­sion or­ders have re­fused to re­port to im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers.

Re­spond­ing to the sub­mis­sions, Ramdeen point­ed out that the Venezue­lan Em­bassy had pro­vid­ed doc­u­ments re­lat­ed to the three mem­bers of the fam­i­ly.

He al­so claimed that Ho­sein failed to ad­duce any ev­i­dence of their po­ten­tial to ab­scond.

Ramdeen said that Jus­tice Mo­hammed had to con­sid­er whether their 19-month pe­ri­od of de­ten­tion was rea­son­able.

He not­ed that even if she found that it was rea­son­able, she still has to con­sid­er whether they can be de­port­ed with­in a rea­son­able time of her de­ci­sion.

He point­ed to the fact that they have an in­junc­tion bar­ring their de­por­ta­tion pend­ing the out­come of the sub­stan­tive case, which is at a pre­lim­i­nary stage and is sched­uled for a sta­tus hear­ing lat­er this year.

«You have to ask your­self whether the prospect of de­por­ta­tion could still be car­ried out with­in a rea­son­able pe­ri­od,» he said.

The Chief Im­mi­gra­tion Of­fi­cer is al­so be­ing rep­re­sent­ed by San­jeev Sookoo, while Dayadai Har­ri­paul is al­so rep­re­sent­ing the fam­i­ly.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

