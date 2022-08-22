Judge Gobin to CJ: Explain ‘willy-nilly’ closure of court

Entornointeligente.com /

High Court judge Car­ol Gob­in is ques­tion­ing the au­thor­i­ty of the Ju­di­cia­ry’s Med­ical Re­sponse Team and Court Ad­min­is­tra­tors who she has ac­cused of act­ing «capri­cious­ly (to) de­ny me and my team ac­cess to the Hall of Jus­tice, and to ob­struct me in the per­for­mance of my ju­di­cial du­ties.»

Jus­tice Gob­in, who has asked for the in­ter­ven­tion of Chief Jus­tice Ivor Archie, is al­so ques­tion­ing the log­ic to shut down the Hall of Jus­tice from Tues­day, Au­gust 16 to Mon­day, Au­gust 22 be­cause of «COVID ex­po­sure» in the build­ing.

In a let­ter to Chief Jus­tice Archie, which was re­leased to the me­dia, Jus­tice Gob­in de­tailed how she was in­formed last Tues­day via an email about the sus­pen­sion of «all in per­son ac­tiv­i­ties at the Hall of Jus­tice» un­til to­day (Au­gust 22) as a re­sult of «COVID ex­po­sure in the build­ing.»

Jus­tice Gob­in said she con­sid­ered the «far reach­ing, in­tru­sive de­ci­sion to be quite per­plex­ing.»

Say­ing that when she pressed for fur­ther in­for­ma­tion giv­en what she called a vague ex­pla­na­tion, Judge Gob­in said she was told a su­per­spread­er event took place at the Hall the week be­fore and sev­er­al peo­ple had fall­en ill.

How­ev­er, the judge said she was as­tound­ed since she re­ceived no de­tails of such an event and had not no­ticed any un­usu­al ac­tiv­i­ty that said week.

Ac­cord­ing to the judge, the move to com­plete­ly shut down the Hall of Jus­tice was more than an in­con­ve­nience as it de­nied ac­cess to the pub­lic, and staff and di­rect­ly in­ter­fered with her ju­di­cial in­de­pen­dence.

Jus­tice Gob­in in the let­ter said she ig­nored the di­rec­tive and worked in per­son out of her cham­bers at the Hall of Jus­tice.

She said, «Through­out the pe­ri­od I ob­served no sani­tis­ing op­er­a­tion tak­ing place so I can on­ly guess that shut­ting down the build­ing was an avail­able as well as prefer­able op­tion. The ease with which such an ex­treme de­ci­sion could be im­ple­ment­ed with im­puni­ty is deeply trou­bling to me.»

Jus­tice Gob­in added, «It pro­vides fur­ther ev­i­dence of a grow­ing and in­creas­ing­ly dan­ger­ous trend to­ward the as­sump­tion of ex­tra­or­di­nary pow­er by per­sons who are in­volved in Court ad­min­is­tra­tion who are pur­port­ing to ex­er­cise pow­er which di­rect­ly af­fects the pub­lic in­ter­est in the ad­min­is­tra­tion of jus­tice. These per­sons ap­pear to have no in­ter­est in nor any ap­pre­ci­a­tion of fun­da­men­tal con­sti­tu­tion­al con­cepts such as in­de­pen­dence of the ju­di­cia­ry, open jus­tice, ac­cess to jus­tice or trans­paren­cy in the op­er­a­tions of the ju­di­cia­ry as an arm of gov­ern­ment.»

Jus­tice Gob­in al­so not­ed that over the past few months, «I have had to fight with sub­or­di­nate Court Ad­min­is­tra­tion staff to get back in­to the Hall for ju­di­cial work, to re­sist a ros­ter sys­tem which con­tin­ues in ef­fect and to in­sist that my team have ac­cess to their work every day in­stead of on al­ter­nate days.»

She al­so re­lat­ed an in­ci­dent three weeks ago where the Med­ical Re­sponse Team or­dered her staff in­to quar­an­tine af­ter they en­tered a room in­di­vid­u­al­ly for no more than 30 sec­onds to sign an at­ten­dance reg­is­ter.

The judge not­ed on­ly one per­son who was per­ma­nent­ly sta­tioned there test­ed pos­i­tive lat­er that day. Jus­tice Gob­in in her let­ter told the Chief Jus­tice that this can­not con­tin­ue.

«I will not al­low a main­ly name­less, face­less group of per­sons, the MRT, and our Court Ad­min­is­tra­tors who em­pow­er them, to capri­cious­ly de­ny me and my team ac­cess to the Hall of Jus­tice, and to ob­struct me in the per­for­mance of my ju­di­cial du­ties.

«We are at the point where in my view, the most se­ri­ous threat to the in­de­pen­dence of the ju­di­cia­ry is com­ing from with­in. It is be­ing per­pe­trat­ed by Court ad­min­is­tra­tors and their agents who are through what are claimed to be «ad­min­is­tra­tive» de­ci­sions ef­fec­tive­ly con­trol­ling and deny­ing ba­sic ac­cess and team sup­port at a whim.

«Fur­ther, pres­sure, (not so sub­tle), is be­ing ap­plied to im­pose a work-from-home pol­i­cy to dic­tate how we dis­charge our du­ties.»

Jus­tice Gob­in added the myth that staff can work from home ef­fi­cient­ly can be eas­i­ly de­bunked.

She ex­plained her sec­re­tary does not have even ac­cess to her work and ju­di­cia­ry pro­grammes on the lap­top pro­vid­ed by the ju­di­cia­ry and can pro­vide lit­tle as­sis­tance un­less she is at her desk at the Hall of Jus­tice.

Jus­tice Gob­in said in an ef­fort to con­sid­er what fur­ther ac­tion she may take, she has called on the Chief Jus­tice to dis­close: the com­po­si­tion of the MRT, in­clud­ing de­tails of the qual­i­fi­ca­tions of the mem­bers, ex­pe­ri­ence, and terms and con­di­tions of their em­ploy­ment; all writ­ten pol­i­cy doc­u­ments of the MRT pub­lished or re­lat­ing to COVID man­age­ment through­out the ju­di­cia­ry since its ap­point­ment and any ad­just­ments or amend­ments made in the light of re­cent gov­ern­ment pol­i­cy and the le­gal ba­sis for the im­ple­men­ta­tion of poli­cies by the Ju­di­cia­ry which ap­pear to be in­con­sis­tent with cur­rent Min­istry of Health guide­lines and na­tion­al pol­i­cy in­clud­ing the com­plete shut­ting down of op­er­a­tions and build­ings and or­ders for com­pul­so­ry quar­an­tine of staff mem­bers by the MRT with vary­ing con­di­tions for re­turn to work in­clud­ing de­mand for proof of neg­a­tive COVID test re­sults, some­times one, some­times two.

Jus­tice Gob­in al­so made the Chief Jus­tice aware that she was mak­ing the let­ter pub­lic, since as she said, «It has been my un­hap­py ex­pe­ri­ence in the past that all my re­quests for meet­ings, or your in­ter­ven­tion on mat­ters such as these or re­quests for re­spons­es from your­self and the CEATT or the CPIM have been ig­nored or ridiculed and met with snide re­torts.»

The judge told the Chief Jus­tice Archie she is await­ing his re­sponse «in the pub­lic do­main per­haps.»

