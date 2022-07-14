Judge gives Maraval woman one month to demolish part of her home

A Maraval woman has been given a little over a month to comply with a court order compelling her to demolish a portion of her home which was found to encroach on a neighbour’s property or face seven days in prison.
Delivering a decision earlier this week, High Court Judge Betsy-Ann Lambert-Peterson upheld an application to hold Donalyn Moore, of Moraldo Street, Maraval, in contempt of court for breaching the court order obtained by her neighbour Cassandra Sylvester-Henry.
In the application, Sylvester-Henry’s lawyers, Martin George and Makesi Jerome, noted that former High Court Judge and current Appellate Judge James Aboud granted their client the order in October 2017 and varied it in February 2018.
They claimed that while Moore was ordered to demolish a portion of her home and other adjoining structures on Sylvester-Henry’s land, she committed further encroachment by expanding her home.
Under the terms of Lambert-Peterson’s order, Moore was given until August 31 to comply with the previous court orders.
In the event that she fails to meet the new deadline, Moore will have to serve seven days of simple imprisonment at the Women’s Prison in Arouca.
If Moore is eventually committed to the prison for continued non-compliance, she is to be immediately released if her relatives manage to complete the work before the prison term elapses.
As part of her decision, Justice Lambert-Peterson also ordered Moore to pay the legal costs incurred by Henry in bringing the application.
Moore was represented by Crystal Paul.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian