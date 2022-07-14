Judge gives Maraval woman one month to demolish part of her home

Entornointeligente.com /

A Mar­aval woman has been giv­en a lit­tle over a month to com­ply with a court or­der com­pelling her to de­mol­ish a por­tion of her home which was found to en­croach on a neigh­bour’s prop­er­ty or face sev­en days in prison.

De­liv­er­ing a de­ci­sion ear­li­er this week, High Court Judge Bet­sy-Ann Lam­bert-Pe­ter­son up­held an ap­pli­ca­tion to hold Don­a­lyn Moore, of Moral­do Street, Mar­aval, in con­tempt of court for breach­ing the court or­der ob­tained by her neigh­bour Cas­san­dra Sylvester-Hen­ry.

In the ap­pli­ca­tion, Sylvester-Hen­ry’s lawyers, Mar­tin George and Make­si Jerome, not­ed that for­mer High Court Judge and cur­rent Ap­pel­late Judge James Aboud grant­ed their client the or­der in Oc­to­ber 2017 and var­ied it in Feb­ru­ary 2018.

They claimed that while Moore was or­dered to de­mol­ish a por­tion of her home and oth­er ad­join­ing struc­tures on Sylvester-Hen­ry’s land, she com­mit­ted fur­ther en­croach­ment by ex­pand­ing her home.

Un­der the terms of Lam­bert-Pe­ter­son’s or­der, Moore was giv­en un­til Au­gust 31 to com­ply with the pre­vi­ous court or­ders.

In the event that she fails to meet the new dead­line, Moore will have to serve sev­en days of sim­ple im­pris­on­ment at the Women’s Prison in Arou­ca.

If Moore is even­tu­al­ly com­mit­ted to the prison for con­tin­ued non-com­pli­ance, she is to be im­me­di­ate­ly re­leased if her rel­a­tives man­age to com­plete the work be­fore the prison term elaps­es.

As part of her de­ci­sion, Jus­tice Lam­bert-Pe­ter­son al­so or­dered Moore to pay the le­gal costs in­curred by Hen­ry in bring­ing the ap­pli­ca­tion.

Moore was rep­re­sent­ed by Crys­tal Paul.

