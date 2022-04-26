Judge finds Trump in contempt in New York legal fight

Entornointeligente.com /

A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court and set in motion US$10,000 daily fines Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers hadn’t shown they had conducted a proper search for the records sought by the subpoena.

«Mr Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,» Engoron said in a Manhattan courtroom packed with reporters. «I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you US$10,000 a day» until the terms of the subpoena are met.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated «witch hunt». During oral arguments on Monday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said that «Donald Trump does not believe he is above the law».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com