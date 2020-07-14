Business On The Upswing In Negril With Reopening Of Tourism Sector

Entornointeligente.com /

Business has started to pick up in the resort town of Negril, Westmoreland with the reopening of the tourism sector, according to a leading spokesman for the business sector there.

Richard Wallace, President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, told Radio Jamaica News that the business community is happy the local economy is being revived.

“The wheels are starting to turn again; we’re seeing life coming back into Negril,” for which community stakeholders are very happy, he said.

Nevertheless, he said they remained cautious regarding the lingering threat of COVID-19, noting that “as we open up we’re going to expose ourselves to people coming in with covid.”

