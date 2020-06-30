 Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela Solano// Tunisian president meets Greek FM on ties, regional issues - EntornoInteligente
30 junio, 2020

Tunisian president meets Greek FM on ties, regional issues

Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) meets with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias (L) in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, June 29, 2020. During the meeting, Kais Saied discussed with the Greek foreign minister ways and means of further strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, in particular “the chaotic situation in Libya.” (Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

TUNIS, June 29 (Xinhua) — Tunisian President Kais Saied received on Monday Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, said the Tunisian presidency in a statement.

During the meeting, Saied discussed with the Greek foreign minister ways and means of further strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, in particular “the chaotic situation in Libya.”

Quoted by the Tunisian presidency, Dendias said that his meeting with Tunisian president was “an opportunity to exchange views on several questions, including the situation in Libya.”

“My country appreciates the position of Tunisia which calls for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis without any outside interference,” he added. Enditem

