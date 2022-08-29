JTUM, Scrap Iron Association distance themselves from highway protest

Entornointeligente.com /

The T&T Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion (TTSI­DA) and Joint Trade Union Move­ment (JTUM) are dis­tanc­ing them­selves from a protest on Mon­day morn­ing which blocked the north­bound lane of the Solomon Ho­choy High­way, strand­ing thou­sands in traf­fic for hours.

Short­ly af­ter the ac­tion, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley ac­cused the trade unions and op­po­si­tion of be­ing con­spir­a­tors.

«So they have made their move. Dump truck­loads of sand and de­bris on both sides of the high­way and block traf­fic! What a won­der­ful idea of lead­er­ship from Ro­get and the fol­low­ers in­clud­ing the UNC! The ma­raud­ing gangs of met­al thieves threat­ened to, but did not com­plete the job of shut­ting down the coun­try, so the lead­ers are help­ing them to get that done,» he said on his Face­book page.

How­ev­er, speak­ing at a press con­fer­ence on Mon­day, JTUM rep­re­sen­ta­tive Tim­o­thy Bai­ley dis­tanced the union from the event.

«Our po­si­tion is very clear. We con­demn those al­le­ga­tions made. What we have seen this morn­ing is an emo­tion­al and re­ac­tive re­sponse by in­di­vid­u­als who are hurt­ing. We un­der­stand it as trade union lead­ers,» he said.

He al­so asked the Prime Min­is­ter to re­frain from mak­ing such ac­cu­sa­tions.

«We would ask that the Ho­n­ourable Prime Min­is­ter of Trinidad and To­ba­go take a re­spon­si­ble po­si­tion. Not one that is emo­tion­al, not one that is wreck­less, not one that is re­ac­tive and not one that is ir­re­spon­si­ble by ba­si­cal­ly in­clud­ing and tar­nish­ing the name of the leader of the Joint Trade Union Move­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go and the trade union move­ment,» he said.

TTSI­DA pres­i­dent, Al­lan Fer­gu­son al­so con­demned the ac­tion and dis­tanced his as­so­ci­a­tion from any in­volve­ment in the protest that has un­doubt­ed­ly added fu­el to the al­ready grow­ing neg­a­tive per­cep­tions of the in­dus­try by many. He said he does not sup­port any ac­tion to shut down the coun­try or will join hands with any oth­er ag­griev­ed en­ti­ties to do it as the Prime Min­is­ter claims.

«When I or­gan­ise any­thing, I or­gan­ise for it to be peace­ful. Mo­tor­cade. When I or­gan­ise any­thing it have to be peace­ful. I don’t have no evil­ness in my mind like oth­er peo­ple. I have an in­dus­try to fight for,» he said.

On Au­gust 15, At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, SC, an­nounced there would be a six month ban on the ex­por­ta­tion of scrap iron from this coun­try, as the Gov­ern­ment moved to reg­u­late the in­dus­try.

