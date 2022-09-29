JTUM: Govt using Special Branch cops to bully teachers

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) has accused the Government of using Special Branch police officers and the court system to bully teachers.
Trade union leaders made the allegation on Wednesday during a news conference where they stood in solidarity with the T&T Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA).
JTUM president general Ancel Roget accused the Government of filing Sunday’s injunction to not only scare teachers but other members of the public service who are being forced to accept the most recent wage proposal of four per cent.
«What we are witnessing here is a frontal attack on the trade union movement in this country. A frontal attack on any position that is contrary to opposition held by the Government. A frontal attack to any voice of concern about anything that is happening, or anything that deals with their own interests. Once you stand up for your own interests or stand up for what is right in this country today, you are attacked and vilified,» Roget said.
According to Roget, the Government has been utilising taxpayers’ monies and resources in order to suppress citizens. He also claimed that the country is being led under a form of «dictatorship.»
Roget also claimed that Special Branch officers were sent to local schools in order to ensure that teachers across the country followed the court-ordered call for teachers to report to work and not partake in industrial action on Monday.
«This Rowley Government, who has full control of the police, uses the police, used the Special Branch arm of the police to go to the schools to determine who came out or who didn’t come out,» he claimed.
When Guardian Media asked for evidence of this, Roget responded claiming, «The principals would have reported that Special Branch officers were present.»
In an interview with TV6 yesterday, however, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob denied officers were sent to schools to monitor teacher attendance.
National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) general secretary Michael Annisette claimed that the Government is in breach of the fundamental principles of wage negotiation.
He said, «Collective bargaining is between two parties. Collective bargaining is not about unilateralism. Collective bargaining is not about arrogance. Collective bargaining is not about you do this or else I go to court…The right to collective bargaining is enshrined in the Constitution and enshrined in the ILO convention for which this government is a signatory to.»
He said the trade union movement rejects the four per cent increase.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian