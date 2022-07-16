JTUM again vows not to rejoin NTAC

The Joint Trade Union Movement is standing firm in its decision not to rejoin the National Tripartite Advisory Council.
Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie previously urged the unions to return to the tripartite body. However, JTUM general secretary Michael Annisette yesterday said unless real changes are made, the union will not change its mind.
«Until and unless there’s a genuine attempt by this Government to genuinely engage the labour movement in meaningful discussions, we are not going back there. We won’t be used as a PR stunt, right by this government,» Annisette said.
He said NTAC must be legislated.
«That means the Government cannot manipulate it as they see fit, when another government comes out, they do something different, and we have those legislations in Grenada and other countries,» Annisette said.
He called on the Labour Minister to explain why the Government removed labour representatives from State boards, except those in which the law says a labour representative must be appointed.
Annisette also called for legislation which will prevent companies from simply shutting down, leaving workers without benefits.
«Do you know if a company closed down fully and is not operational, you are not entitled to any benefits?» Annisette noted.
«That’s a reality in Trinidad and Tobago in the 21st century. And no matter how we tried to put that on the table, do you know the Petrotrin issue we would have asked to raise that at that body? And the Prime Minister said no!»
Annisette said the Government should take a page from Mia Mottley in Barbados who, on Thursday, took steps to deal with the high cost of living on the island. Mottley reduced VAT on electricity bills and included more foods on the list of VAT-free items.
«The question is why it is this Government cannot do that, or why it is that this Government is so arrogant, that they do not even want to engage the trade union movement in those kinds of discussions that is necessary, as has been done by the chairman of the Tobago House of Assembly,» Annisette said.
Annisette was speaking to the media in Tobago, after delivering the union’s motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to the Office of the Chief Secretary.
JTUM has so far has delivered copies of the Labour Day motion to the President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House and the Leader of the Opposition.
JTUM president Ancel Roget thanked Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for meeting with them.
«The Chief Secretary seemed to be seized with a good understanding of all of the issues, but not just understanding, but where we should go from here going forward,» he said.
«Therefore, we committed to have more meaningful and deeper discussions and so on, aimed at improving the lives of Tobagonians and Trinidadians.»
He also promised to bring motorcades to Tobago but declined to give a date.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian