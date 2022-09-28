JPS work crew rescued after being stuck in St Catherine floodwaters

Entornointeligente.com /

Firefighters on Monday night rescued two workers of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) after the truck they were travelling in became stuck in floodwaters in Lluidasvale, St Catherine.

The technicians were on a power restoration operation when the incident happened, which occurred around 8:20.

It is reported that while traversing floodwaters the JPS truck stalled and the workers were unable to restart it.

While stuck, the force of the floodwaters caused the truck to be swept away, prompting the JPS workers to abandon their seats and climb atop the vehicle to seek safety.

Firefighters from the St Catherine Fire Department were called to the scene and the workers were rescued.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com