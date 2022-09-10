JPS warns about power disruptions in Hanover, Westmoreland due to maintenance works

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is warning that thousands of customers in Hanover and Westmoreland could experience electricity disruptions over the next week as it undertakes critical maintenance work.

The works are being carried out at the company’s Orange Bay substation, which it says will continue up to Friday, September 16.

The power company says it is taking all the necessary steps to minimise disruptions while the maintenance work is in progress.

However, customers in sections of Hanover and Westmoreland could still experience service disruptions, it noted.

Approximately 20,000 customers in the following areas could be affected:

