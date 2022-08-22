JPs Honored at Golden Scale Awards

Entornointeligente.com /

Fifteen Justices of the Peace (JPs) from across Jamaica have been honoured for exemplary service by the Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica (LMAJ).

At the entity’s 27th Golden Scale Awards Banquet held at Hotel Grand A View in Montego Bay on Saturday (August 20), the men and women were hailed for sterling contribution to nation-building and to the delivery of justice.

Cornwall County’s Jacob Bailey, Middlesex County’s Donald Wallace and Surrey’s Merline Daley, were named top JPs, taking home the Golden Scale Award.

Mr. Bailey is from St. Elizabeth and was commissioned as a JP in 2001, while Mr. Wallace, who hails from Manchester has been serving since 2013, and St. Andrew native Ms. Daley, became a JP in 1993.

Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, who addressed the function, encouraged the honourees to remain committed to serving the country, and to display a high standard of ethical principle that current and future generations can emulate.

He said that JPs and the LMAJ have a responsibility to build communities and Jamaica, by extension, through serving with the utmost integrity.

«Let the hope that this award will energise you to go to higher levels of contribution to our Jamaican society. Let me also hope that you will continue to demonstrate such character so that others will join your footsteps in gaining such recognition,» he noted.

«I know that you have provided excellent, efficient and effective service to the people of your community and wider Jamaica. Therefore, your commitment and devotion to voluntary service has not gone unnoticed,» Custos Pitkin added.

For his part, LMAJ’s President, Dr. Lynden Rose, commanded the JPs and urged them to continue to serve the Jamaican people.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com