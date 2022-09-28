JPS Having Trouble Restoring Power To Sections Of Lluidas Vale

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Public Service says it is experiencing challenges in restoring power to sections of Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine. A team which was in the area on Monday to replace a pole had to be rescued by the Jamaica Fire Brigade after their vehicle became stuck in flood waters. Audrey Williams, Media and Public Relations Manager at the JPS, said workmen are trying to place the pole at a separate location but the area is too waterlogged so it cannot be planted. She said the team will have to wait until the area «dries somewhat» and electricity will be restored when it is safe to do so.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

