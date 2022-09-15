JPS Accepts Complaints About Quality Of Its Service

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has reportedly accepted that there are areas of concern raised by its customers which it is now trying to address. This is the word coming out of Monday’s meeting of the Cabinet in which JPS officials were asked to respond to complaints about the quality of service. A news release from the Office of the Prime Minister says the utility company is trying to address supply chain challenges and the need to improve responsiveness to customer complaints. Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who chaired the meeting, said the government has a role to play whenever issues of a particular magnitude are raised by members of the public. Some of the issues raised with the JPS representatives included unplanned outages, the need for an enhanced system to alert the company to supply disruptions and delays in adding businesses and residences to the grid.

