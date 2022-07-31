JPL debutants want all-island title headed into new season at the top

Entornointeligente.com /

Western Bureau:

WITH THE objective of qualifying for next season’s Jamaica Premier League (JPL) out of the way, Faulkland FC and Chapelton Maroons FC now turn their attention to winning the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Tier Two Competition title when they clash in today’s final at Drax Hall in St Ann.

When both teams met in the league phase of the competition, Faulkland won 3-2 in an exciting encounter on the last match day before the play-offs. Apart from the head-to-head, both teams could not be separated in terms of goals scored (33) and conceded (16) from 13 games.

Coach of Faulkland, Gregory Palmer, who announced last week that this will be his last on the sidelines for the St James-based club, said his decision will not affect the team in a negative way as they are motivated.

«Mentally, I know that they are strong and I know that they are prepared physically. We are both attacking teams, so I guess nullifying their attack and maintaining our attacking prowess will be the aim. Motivation and desire will be key in who comes out on top,» Palmer said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com