Joy as Pindar’s Valley Primary and Infant’s doors reopen

It was joy and excitement for teachers, parents and students of the Pindar’s Valley Primary and Infant School when its doors reopened on Monday.

The school was forced to close and resort to an online format for teaching following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January when face-to-face classes resumed, the reopening had to be delayed, as the furniture had been destroyed due to termite infestation. Learning activities continued online, with classes also accommodated at the three churches in the community of Coxwayne, Rock River, Clarendon.

Last week, community members worked feverishly to ensure everything was in place following the completion of renovation work by contractor Simon McKenzie.

He said the works carried out on the school included roof replacement, meshing, installation of partitions, and the construction of a brand new canteen.

