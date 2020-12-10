South Korean heartthrob Kim Soo-hyun looks unchanged from photos taken seven years ago

Entornointeligente.com /

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun shot to super-stardom with the period drama Moon Embracing The Sun (2012) and romantic fantasy series My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014).

The 32-year-old heartthrob allowed his fans to revisit his role in My Love From The Star when he posted on social media black-and-white photos from the K-drama on Monday (Dec 7).

Kim played the charming alien professor Do Min-joon in the hugely popular television series, which also starred Gianna Jun as Cheon Song-yi, a famous actress who fell in love with him.

The photos might have been taken in 2013, but some fans said that like his character, who was stranded on Earth for more than 400 years, Kim seemed to not have aged in seven years, if a comparison to his looks in this year’s romance drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay was anything to go by.

Other fans said the 2013 photos reminded them of fried chicken and beer, Cheon’s favourite food on My Love From The Star.

Kim completed his military service in July 2019 and returned to the small screen with It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, playing Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver in a psychiatric ward

The TV series had average ratings in South Korea, but enjoyed rave reviews overseas, with The New York Times last week naming it as one of the 10 best international shows of 2020

