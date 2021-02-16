Forex: J$151.34 to one US dollar

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US dollar on Monday, February 15 ended trading at J$151.34 up by 64 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica‘s daily exchange trading summary.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at $119.73 up from $119.68 while the British pound sterling ended trading at $208.25 up from $207.07.

