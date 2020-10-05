Josh Brolin found 'Avengers' much more satisfying than 'Deadpool 2'

Entornointeligente.com /

Josh Brolin much preferred working on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame than shooting Deadpool 2.

The Academy Award nominated actor made the admission during his recent appearance on cinematographer Roger Deakins’ podcast Team Deakins . During his time portraying Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brolin began to see parallels between the villain and Marlon Brando’s Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now , which only made the experience of making the blockbusters all the more exciting.

“I mentioned Brando in Apocalypse Now, this guy who is very elusive and insane but what he is saying makes sense and is poetical. I started seeing the parallel which I liked for me. I loved being able to resort to a film like Apocalypse Now when I was doing something like Avengers .”

View photos SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 30: Josh Brolin speaks on stage during ACE Comic Con at Century Link Field Event Center on June 28, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) More Over the course of shooting, Brolin realised that Thanos was “a real guy” instead of just the “big purple” foe to Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and The Hulk.

It also helped that directors Joe and Anthony Russo would constantly reference films like Scarface and Dog Day Afternoon as they shot, and while Brolin admits that this might have just been a “manipulation” on their part to make him more invested, he says that it worked, as it just made him more inspired.

Things clearly weren’t as easy for Brolin on the set of Deadpool 2 , though, which he described as “hard,” while also acknowledging that it was “funny.”

Brolin even went as far as to call it “more of a business transaction,” as those behind the film would tell him “We need to make this like this,” instead of the freedom that he was given on Avengers.

