Joseph takes Royals to WCPL final

Entornointeligente.com /

Bat­ting hero­ics from Qiana Joseph help Bar­ba­dos Roy­als book a spot in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Pre­mier League (WC­PL) fi­nal against Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers af­ter beat­ing the Guyana Ama­zon War­riors by four wick­ets in a thrilling win­ner-takes-all game on Sat­ur­day.

The Roy­als won the toss and put the War­riors in­to bat and their de­ci­sion was vin­di­cat­ed when they kept them to 100 from their 20 overs thanks to eco­nom­i­cal wick­et-tak­ing bowl­ing from Shak­era Sel­man who fin­ished with fig­ures of 2/16.

De­spite War­riors’ open­ers Chamari Atha­p­aththu and Rasha­da Williams rac­ing to 21 from four overs, an all-round per­for­mance with the ball in­clud­ing some stun­ning catch­es meant the Roy­als went in­to the in­nings break on top and feel­ing it was score that they could chase.

In re­sponse, Hay­ley Matthews and Aaliyah Al­leyne looked to make light work but a rush of wick­ets and some tight bowl­ing meant it came down to some big hit­ting from Qiana Joseph to see them over the line and in­to the fi­nal.

They will now take on the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers, whom they re­cent­ly de­feat­ed in the fi­nal of the SKYEXCH 6IX­TY last week.

Af­ter be­ing put in­to bat, the Guyana Ama­zon War­riors start­ed quick­ly be­fore the dan­ger­ous Atha­p­aththu was dis­missed by young Fa­ti­ma Sana for 19 leav­ing the War­riors 34/1.

As if of­ten the case, one wick­et brings an­oth­er and with just sev­en more added to the score Williams was bowled by Sel­man, mean­ing Stafanie Tay­lor and Sher­maine Camp­belle were in need of putting to­geth­er a re­build.

The pair looked to be find­ing their rhythm be­fore a stun­ning catch from Brit­ney Coop­er sent Camp­belle back to the dugout and the War­riors floun­der­ing on 83/3 af­ter 17.

An­oth­er stun­ning catch from Al­leyne saw the back of Na­tion and then two run outs in the fi­nal over meant the War­riors some­what limped to 100/7 from their 20.

Be­gin­ning the chase, the War­riors’ open­ers Matthews and Al­leyne looked keen to get the chase done quick­ly and were 22/0 af­ter five overs be­fore Gajn­abi trapped Al­leyne lbw with the first ball of her spell and made it two-in-two as Coop­er edged be­hind off the next ball.

Chloe Try­on and Matthews had a grip on the re­build and when Stafanie Tay­lor dropped Matthews on 20, it seemed the Roy­als were rac­ing at 59/2 from nine overs.

Mak­ing up for her mis­take Tay­lor then caught Matthews who had on­ly added two and a flur­ry of wick­ets meant the fin­ish would be tight.

Runs be­gan to dry up but bat­ting pow­er and brav­ery from Qiana Joseph, who scored 30 off 19 and sealed it with a six, meant the Roy­als took the two points for the win and qual­i­fy for the fi­nal.

The Roy­als must now go and re­cov­er, re­fu­el and pre­pare to re­turn to com­pe­ti­tion in the fi­nal of the in­au­gur­al Massy WC­PL on Sun­day.

SCORES:

Guyana Ama­zon War­riors Women vs Bar­ba­dos Roy­als Women

AMA­ZON WAR­RIORS 100/7 (S Tay­lor 32, C Atha­p­aththu 19, R Williams 16, S Camp­bell 16; S Sel­man 2-16, Fa­ti­ma Sana 2-27, Chinelle Hen­ry 1-16) vs BAR­BA­DOS ROY­ALS 103/6 (Q Joseph 30 not out, H Matthews 22, Chloe Try­on 19; Shamil­ia Con­nell 2-9, S Gajn­abi 2-19, Ayabon­ga Kha­ka 1-11, Cher­ry-Ann Fras­er 1-31). Roy­als won by 4 wick­ets.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com