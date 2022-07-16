Joseph pointing Officiating towards million-dollar classic

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida, US—Barbadian trainer Saffie Joseph Jr has confirmed that his impressive four-year-old colt Officiating will attempt three turns when he is sent out in next month’s Grade II US$1 million Charles Town Classic.
Last week, the Vegso Racing Stable-owned horse took on two turns for the first time in the Grade III US$300 000 Cornhusker Handicap over 1-⅛ miles at Prairie Meadows, producing a strong performance to win handsomely.
«He has very good tactical speed and you want to have some speed for that race,» Joseph was quoted as saying this week.
Officiating is a multiple Grade III winner with more than $500 000 in earnings.
He won his first added-money race with his capture of the Bear Den Stakes last September before taking his maiden graded stakes win in the Grade III Mr Prospector in December.
He followed up by winning the Tom Fool Handicap, another Grade III, earlier this year in March before capturing the Cornhusker – his first distance over seven furlongs.
«It was good timing. He never went two turns on the dirt before, had run decent going two turns on the grass,» Joseph explained.
«We wanted to give it a try. If it worked out, it would give us other options.»
Joseph’s star has risen appreciably over the last year, the 34-year-old turning out entrants recently in all three legs of the Triple Crown.
His entrant, three-year-old colt Skippylongstocking, was good enough to finish third in the Belmont Stakes. (CMC)
