Joseph pointing Officiating towards million-dollar classic

HAL­LAN­DALE BEACH, Flori­da, US—Bar­ba­di­an train­er Saffie Joseph Jr has con­firmed that his im­pres­sive four-year-old colt Of­fi­ci­at­ing will at­tempt three turns when he is sent out in next month’s Grade II US$1 mil­lion Charles Town Clas­sic.

Last week, the Veg­so Rac­ing Sta­ble-owned horse took on two turns for the first time in the Grade III US$300 000 Corn­husker Hand­i­cap over 1-⅛ miles at Prairie Mead­ows, pro­duc­ing a strong per­for­mance to win hand­some­ly.

«He has very good tac­ti­cal speed and you want to have some speed for that race,» Joseph was quot­ed as say­ing this week.

Of­fi­ci­at­ing is a mul­ti­ple Grade III win­ner with more than $500 000 in earn­ings.

He won his first added-mon­ey race with his cap­ture of the Bear Den Stakes last Sep­tem­ber be­fore tak­ing his maid­en grad­ed stakes win in the Grade III Mr Prospec­tor in De­cem­ber.

He fol­lowed up by win­ning the Tom Fool Hand­i­cap, an­oth­er Grade III, ear­li­er this year in March be­fore cap­tur­ing the Corn­husker – his first dis­tance over sev­en fur­longs.

«It was good tim­ing. He nev­er went two turns on the dirt be­fore, had run de­cent go­ing two turns on the grass,» Joseph ex­plained.

«We want­ed to give it a try. If it worked out, it would give us oth­er op­tions.»

Joseph’s star has risen ap­pre­cia­bly over the last year, the 34-year-old turn­ing out en­trants re­cent­ly in all three legs of the Triple Crown.

His en­trant, three-year-old colt Skip­py­long­stock­ing, was good enough to fin­ish third in the Bel­mont Stakes. (CMC)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

