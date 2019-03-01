Haiti launches multi-million dollar humanitarian plan

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has launched a multi-million dollar humanitarian plan aimed at meeting the needs of the most vulnerable in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country. Prime Minister Jean Henry Céant, the Minister of Planning Jean-Claudy Pierre and representatives of the international donor community, attended the launch of the US$126.2 million initiative.

“It is a priority to introduce mechanisms of adaptation to deal with possible hazards. It is crucial to find bridges between emergency and development activities and I would like to invite donors to renew their trust and support for humanitarian partners operating in Haiti so that they can continue to support efforts of State institutions,” Céant, said.

The 2019-2020 Humanitarian Response Plan, is intended to meet the humanitarian needs of 1.3 million Haitians and aims to assist the most vulnerable people identified during the humanitarian needs assessment exercise conducted in late 2018.

It will focus on: responding to food insecurity, enabling access to services and protection for the most vulnerable, strengthen the fight against epidemics including cholera, malaria, diphtheria and strengthening the resilience of the population and national institutions to recurrent crises and natural hazards by working hand-in-hand with development actors.

“The Humanitarian Response Plan we are launching today is the result of joint, inclusive work that addresses the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable populations in Haiti,” said Pierre.

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mamadou Diallo, said the presence of the international community at the launch “is first and foremost the expression of our sustained and renewed commitment to these populations who have a need for humanitarian assistance, assistance that aims to protect the most vulnerable, rebuild economic and social livelihoods, strengthen resilience and community solidarity.”

The authorities said that the Humanitarian Response Plan will be implemented over a period of two years with the possibility to review the needs expressed if needed during the period.

