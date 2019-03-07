Bonner, Palmer lead Scorpions fightback vs Pride

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nkrumah Bonner and Paul Palmer have stretched their sixth-wicket partnership to 113 runs as Jamaica Scorpions continue to fight back against Barbados Pride on the opening day of the ninth-round regional four-day game at Sabina Park. At tea, the Scorpions are 140-5 after being 27-5 midway the first session.

Score: Scorpions 140-5 (51 overs)

Bonner is unbeaten on 56, while Palmer is on 48.

This morning the Pride won the toss and opted to bowl and had early rewards.

Jamaican-born fast bowler Marquino Mindley caused the biggest damage to the Scorpions‘ batting, snaring three wickets.

But Bonner and Paul Palmer have batted stubbornly to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Teams:

Scorpions — Paul Palmer (captain), Garth Garvey, Kenar Lewis, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Assad Fudadin, Nkrumah Bonner, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor, Nikita Miller, Akim Fraser.

Pride — Shamarh Brooks (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Shayne Moseley, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Marquino Mindley, Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Tevyn Walcott, Keon Harding.

Sanjay Myers

