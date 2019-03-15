Kyrgios sobre Djokovic: “¿Por qué hay que besar a estos tíos cuando pierden?”

Entornointeligente.com / Nick Kyrgios vuelve a ser noticia… y no precisamente por su tenis. El australiano, que ya fue protagonista de numerosas polémicas con Rafa Nadal en el torneo de Acapulco, criticó los lamentos de los aficionados por la derrota de Novak Djokovic ante Philipp Kohlschreiber en tercera ronda del Masters 1.000 de Indian Wells.

Lol yeah, something has to be wrong with him right? I lose to Kholi and get absolutely shredded ‘same old kyrgios’ how about the guy is just good? And he knows how to win matches? Hate this, why we always gotta kiss these guys when they lose 😂 https://t.co/4nwxBWUiQi

— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 12 de marzo de 2019.

