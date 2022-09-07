Jordan fires UTT Patriots

Entornointeligente.com /

Shenelle Jor­dan scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Uni­ver­si­ty of T&T (UTT) Pa­tri­ots past Kamil­lionare 5-1 for a sec­ond win against the same op­po­nents in­side a week to seal a quar­ter­fi­nal spot from the South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence of the As­cen­sion T&T Women’s League Foot­ball (WoLF) Tour­na­ment on Sat­ur­day.

Play­ing six days af­ter beat­ing the same Kamil­lionare 8-0 led by a hat­trick from Jor­dan, the Pa­tri­ots were stunned in the third minute when Jil­lan­da Sandy put Kamil­lionare ahead at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um, Cou­va.

How­ev­er, with­in sev­en min­utes Jay­dime Mo­hammed got the Pa­tri­ots on lev­el terms be­fore Jor­dan net­ted in the 25th and 30th min­utes for a 3-1 lead which they took in­to the half-time in­ter­val.

Six min­utes in­to the sec­ond half, Jasan­dra Josep ex­tend­ed the Pa­tri­ots’ lead to 4-1 while Tisha Bel­fon added a fifth item in the 67th to seal a fifth win from their nine round-robin match­es on the four-team ta­ble to end with 16 points, nine be­hind ta­ble-top­pers Club San­do, and more im­por­tant­ly, out of reach of St Au­gus­tine FC who has 12 points.

When quar­ter­fi­nal match­es kick off this week­end, Club San­do and Ter­minix LA Rangers will face off in the sec­ond match of a quar­ter­fi­nal dou­ble­head­er on Sat­ur­day, Sep­tem­ber 10 at a venue to be de­ter­mined af­ter the orig­i­nal venue, the Man­nie Ramjohn Sta­di­um, Mara­bel­la was deemed un­suit­able for match­es at present.

Rangers en­ter the last-eight af­ter they end­ed in sec­ond spot in the East­ern Con­fer­ence with 12 points from six match­es, three be­hind Po­lice FC who will do bat­tle with the South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence run­ner-up, UTT Pa­tri­ots in the first quar­ter­fi­nal on Sep­tem­ber 10.

A quar­ter­fi­nal dou­ble-head­er is al­so card­ed for the Dwight Yorke Sta­di­um, Ba­co­let, To­ba­go on Sun­day, Sep­tem­ber 11, with North­ern Con­fer­ence duo, win­ner De­fence Force and run­ner-up Queen’s Park Crick­et Club play­ing away to Jew­els and To­ba­go Chi­cas, re­spec­tive­ly.

The semi­fi­nals will take at the Phase II La Hor­quet­ta Recre­ation Ground, La Hor­quet­ta on Sep­tem­ber 18 with the win­ner of the UTT Pa­tri­ots/St Au­gus­tine FC and Po­lice FC tie fac­ing the vic­tor of the Jew­els/De­fence Force quar­ter­fi­nal from 4 pm fol­lowed by the Club San­do/Ter­mi­ni LA Rangers win­ner against the To­ba­go Chi­cas/QPCC win­ner, two hours lat­er for a spot in the Sep­tem­ber 25 fi­nal at the same La Hor­quet­ta venue.

The even­tu­al tour­na­ment win­ners will pock­et $20,000 while the sec­ond-place fin­ish­er gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.

