Jones impresses with double at Woodbine

Entornointeligente.com /

TORONTO, Canada (CMC):

Teenaged sensation Slade Jones won twice on Thursday’s eight-race card at Woodbine, to continue his impressive start to his first-ever campaign at the celebrated oval.

The 16-year-old son of outstanding former Barbadian jockey Jono Jones captured race three over 6 1/2 furlongs with 3-1 chance Sassy Martini before following up immediately with victory aboard 5-1 bet Vespolina in race four over seven furlongs.

All told, Jones has already tallied 21 wins from 172 rides. The only rider with Caribbean connections above him in the standings is legendary Barbadian Patrick Husbands with 34 wins from 166.

The standings are led by Rafael Hernandez with 70 wins from 386 rides.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com