Jones, Boyce and Charles rep T&T in Men’s Judo at Commonwealth Games

On Tues­day evening, three mem­bers of the Se­nior Ju­do Na­tion­al Team de­part­ed Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port en route to rep­re­sent Trinidad & To­ba­go at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

A re­lease from the Friends of Ju­do Foun­da­tion re­ports that Xavier Jones, Je­lani Boyce and Ty­rone Charles will com­pete in the -81Kg, -73Kg and -60Kg weight cat­e­gories re­spec­tive­ly.

«This will be the first glob­al tour­na­ment for the men and we wish them all the best,» Friends of Ju­do Foun­da­tion said.

The ju­do men’s team will be joined at the games by T&T’s lone fe­male rep­re­sen­ta­tive and Olympian (2020), Gabriel­la Wood, who will com­pete in the +78Kg cat­e­go­ry.

The coach and team man­ag­er will be Lee Calder.

