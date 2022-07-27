Jones, Boyce and Charles rep T&T in Men’s Judo at Commonwealth Games

On Tuesday evening, three members of the Senior Judo National Team departed Piarco International Airport en route to represent Trinidad & Tobago at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
A release from the Friends of Judo Foundation reports that Xavier Jones, Jelani Boyce and Tyrone Charles will compete in the -81Kg, -73Kg and -60Kg weight categories respectively.
«This will be the first global tournament for the men and we wish them all the best,» Friends of Judo Foundation said.
The judo men’s team will be joined at the games by T&T’s lone female representative and Olympian (2020), Gabriella Wood, who will compete in the +78Kg category.
The coach and team manager will be Lee Calder.
