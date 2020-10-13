Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine study paused due to unexplained illness in participant

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said in a statement late Monday the participant’s illness is being evaluated, and that it would share more information after investigation. J&J’s statement confirmed an earlier report by health-care news provider Stat that the study was paused

NEW JERSEY (BLOOMBERG) – Johnson & Johnson said its Covid-19 vaccine study has been temporarily halted due to an unexplained illness in a trial participant, the second time that a front-runner developer has encountered this situation in the intensifying race for immunisation.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said in a statement late Monday the participant’s illness is being evaluated, and that it would share more information after investigation. J&J’s statement confirmed an earlier report by health-care news provider Stat that the study was paused.

“We are committed to providing transparent updates throughout the clinical development process of our vaccine candidate,” J&J said in its statement.

“Adverse events – illnesses, accidents, etc. – even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.”

While pauses in late-stage testing is a routine event for the pharmaceutical industry, J&J’s interruption raises concern over safety issues as Covid-19 vaccine candidates have progressed at unprecedented speed this year.

AstraZeneca Plc last month temporarily stopped tests of its vaccine after a trial participant fell ill. That study has resumed in a number of countries but remains halted in the US.

J&J executives will likely face questions about the trial halt Tuesday morning during their presentation of third-quarter earnings.

Representatives for the US Food and Drug Administration could not immediately be reached by phone or email after business hours.

J&J’s setback is the latest reality check for a world anxiously awaiting a vaccine against the pandemic that has sickened more than 37 million.

It’s a reminder of how long it takes to bring a successful shot to the market, despite promises from politicians and governments that a Covid-19 fix is around the corner.

The pursuit of a vaccine has become a political topic, with some observers concerned that US President Donald Trump’s eagerness to see a vaccine authorised before the election could run counter to the scientific process.

The company is dosing up to 60,000 volunteers in the first big trial of an Covid-19 inoculation that may work after just one shot.

AstraZeneca is still waiting for a decision from US regulators on whether it can resume tests in the country after halting global trials on Sept 6 due to concerns about a UK participant who became ill.

Developed with Oxford University, that experimental vaccine has seen trials resume outside the US in locations including the UK and South Africa.

