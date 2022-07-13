John Rollins Success Primary students overcome odds to reach graduation goal

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Sunday afternoon saw a jubilant celebration from the John Rollins Success Primary School’s graduating class of 2022, as they honour their status as the St James-based school’s first cohort who had successfully completed the blended-learning modality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduating cohort of 118 students basked in their accolades during the school’s 18th annual school-leaving ceremony, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, under the theme ‘Embracing the hybrid approach: Facilitating 21st-century learners’.

Principal Yvonne Miller-Wisdom lauded the Ministry of Education and Youth, and the efforts of the minister, Fayval Williams, for making it possible for her students to join the ranks of 21st-century, technology-driven scholars.

«As we focus on the graduation theme, it brings back memories of the days when hybrid and blended-learning modalities were only linked to universities. However, since the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica, we have experienced a paradigm shift, where hybrid and blended modalities are now the norm of primary education, and today we have the first cohort of students who have completed three years of blended and hybrid modalities,» Miller-Wisdom told the ceremony, referencing the need for online learning that arose due to the pandemic restricting in-person classes.

