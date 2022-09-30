 John Mahfood re-elected JMEA president

Entornointeligente.com /

John Mahfood, CEO of Jamaican Teas Limited (JTL), was today re-elected president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), serving for the 2022/2023 period.

This would be Mahfood’s second year in the post.

Mahfood is an experienced business leader, with a wealth of knowledge on local and international retail and trade, mergers, and expansions. He is also an active philanthropist, social commentator and passionate advocate on many issues that affect the productive sector and beyond.

In his acceptance speech at the association’s annual general meeting, held at the Liguanea Club, Mahfood reiterated his views on the manufacturing sector and the need to increase export, particularly into the CARICOM market.

He also spoke about the continued labour challenges being experienced within the sector and urged employers to review wages and incentives to attract and retain quality workers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com