JMMB targets more SME business, cuts path into commercial real estate

As part of efforts to greater diversify its revenue streams, financial conglomerate JMMB Group has put in motion plans to deepen its business with the SME sector and will simultaneously make its entry into the commercial real estate market.

The conglomerate will in a few months roll out a scan to pay point of sale solution, widening the options for business owners who may not want to lease for the physical machine. But for those who do, the JMMB Group through its digital services division is also rolling out its own POS machines.

General Manager of Digital Services Gifford Rankine said JMMB is now testing the product with a limited number of business owners, with intentions to have both solutions launched «very soon».

«It’s going to be great for SMEs because they can choose not to pay for a terminal. The system works with two mobile phones a QR code which should be scanned after which payment will be sent to the business owner. As much as I would like to say more I can’t because our marketing department has it owns plan around launching the technology,» Rankine told the company’s shareholders.

JMMB will also be introducing ‘Johanna’ to the market, a virtual assistant fully capable of creating JMMB accounts for new clients, whether at home or in-branch. Johanna, named of JMMB Group’s founder the late Joan Duncan, is expected to expedite the account opening process and is available on WhatsApp or the web.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

