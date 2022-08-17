JMMB bolstered by Sagicor’s performance

Entornointeligente.com /

The strong per­for­mance of Sagi­cor Fi­nan­cial Com­pa­ny in Trinidad and To­ba­go has con­tributed to the JMMB Group Lim­it­ed post­ing a net prof­it of J$1.97 bil­lion (US$ 12.9M) for the three months end­ed 30 June 2022.

In the com­pa­ny’s unau­dit­ed fi­nan­cial state­ment for the first quar­ter, the Group hailed its di­ver­si­fi­ca­tion strat­e­gy.

The com­pa­ny said the quar­ter’s per­for­mance is large­ly un­der­pinned by the im­proved per­for­mance of key busi­ness lines in Trinidad and To­ba­go as well as the con­tri­bu­tion of J$1.26 bil­lion (US$8.27M) from its as­so­ci­at­ed com­pa­ny, Sagi­cor Fi­nan­cial Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (SFC).

The re­port stat­ed the ac­qui­si­tion con­tin­ues to de­liv­er con­sid­er­able val­ue to the Group and un­der­scores the ef­fi­ca­cy of the Group’s in­or­gan­ic growth strat­e­gy while al­so not­ing a sig­nif­i­cant con­tri­bu­tion to this per­for­mance came from the Group’s op­er­a­tions in the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic which con­tributed 25 per cent of op­er­at­ing rev­enue.

The com­pa­ny said ris­ing in­ter­est rates have neg­a­tive­ly im­pact­ed gains on se­cu­ri­ties trad­ing and re­flect­ed pos­i­tive growth from net in­ter­est in­come, for­eign ex­change trad­ing, in­come from cap­i­tal mar­kets and col­lec­tive in­vest­ment schemes as its clients con­tin­ue to demon­strate con­fi­dence in its so­lu­tions and ex­per­tise.

The group is still look­ing for­ward to reap­ing more re­wards from its di­ver­si­fi­ca­tion strat­e­gy not­ing the most re­cent ac­qui­si­tion by JMMB Hold­ing Com­pa­ny SRL’s, a sub­sidiary of JMMB Group Lim­it­ed, which ac­quired 100 per cent share­hold­ing in Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic-based Ban­co Múlti­ple Bell Bank SA, mark­ing the Group’s en­try in­to the mar­ket’s com­mer­cial bank­ing sec­tor.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com