JMMB bolstered by Sagicor’s performance

The strong performance of Sagicor Financial Company in Trinidad and Tobago has contributed to the JMMB Group Limited posting a net profit of J$1.97 billion (US$ 12.9M) for the three months ended 30 June 2022.
In the company’s unaudited financial statement for the first quarter, the Group hailed its diversification strategy.
The company said the quarter’s performance is largely underpinned by the improved performance of key business lines in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the contribution of J$1.26 billion (US$8.27M) from its associated company, Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC).
The report stated the acquisition continues to deliver considerable value to the Group and underscores the efficacy of the Group’s inorganic growth strategy while also noting a significant contribution to this performance came from the Group’s operations in the Dominican Republic which contributed 25 per cent of operating revenue.
The company said rising interest rates have negatively impacted gains on securities trading and reflected positive growth from net interest income, foreign exchange trading, income from capital markets and collective investment schemes as its clients continue to demonstrate confidence in its solutions and expertise.
The group is still looking forward to reaping more rewards from its diversification strategy noting the most recent acquisition by JMMB Holding Company SRL’s, a subsidiary of JMMB Group Limited, which acquired 100 per cent shareholding in Dominican Republic-based Banco Múltiple Bell Bank SA, marking the Group’s entry into the market’s commercial banking sector.
