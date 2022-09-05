Jimmy Cliff, Toots Hibbert and Mighty Diamonds lead honourees for Jamaica Music Experience Awards in NY

Entornointeligente.com /

LEGENDARY VOCALIST James Chambers, popularly known as Jimmy Cliff, along with Lloyd «Judge Diamond» Ferguson of The Mighty Diamonds and the late Frederick «Toots» Hibbert, are among the artistes from the Jamaican music industry who will be honoured at the second annual Jamaica Music Experience (J.A.M.E.) and True Tribute Awards on Saturday, September 10, in New York.

The event will take place at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City, Long Island, and will be presented by the True Tribute Organization (TTO), founded and headed by popular musician and educator, LeRoy Graham Jr.

