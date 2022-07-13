Jimmy Cliff reflects on ‘The Harder They Come’

Entornointeligente.com /

In a recent interview with Essentials Radio on Apple Music Hits, host for that week, Estelle, was joined by reggae icon Jimmy Cliff to discuss The Harder They Come on the occasion of the film and accompanying soundtrack’s 50th anniversary. However, the conversation ranged from the origins of the project to reggae’s endurance, the stories behind some of his classic tracks, as well as his musical upbringing.

In the early ‘70s, Cliff was residing in the United Kingdom when the film’s director, Perry Henzell, approached him with the idea for him to act in a movie. «[Henzell] brought the script over to me and said he would like me to play in his film. So, we ran a scene, and he was very happy that he had found the person to do his film after all these years walking around with it. Well, it took a few things to make me say yeah because at the time I was doing very well in Europe. I had hit records there. I was making good money. Well, one of the main things that made me agree to say yeah was the director said to me, ‘You know, Jimmy, I think you’re a better actor than singer.’ And my eyes popped open because I’ve always said that to myself, and nobody ever read my mind to say that. So, that really closed the deal for me,» an animated Cliff shared.

The singer and actor admitted that he was surprised by the success of The Harder They Come . «We all were. Because it was the first Jamaican film, and we all went into it, like we dived into the void, empty-handed. However, we were all confident that this could be a success.»

The Harder They Come premiered at the Carib Cinema in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 5, 1972. The film is most famous for its reggae soundtrack, which is said to have brought reggae to the world. It also reached the international market and has been described as possibly the most influential of Jamaican films and one of the most important films from the Caribbean.

EXHIBITION FEATURES OVER 40 PIECES Last year the classic reggae album and soundtrack of the film was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. On June 4, an exhibition dedicated to the film officially opened at the former home of director Perry Henzell, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The exhibition features 40 art pieces and memorabilia reflecting the film’s impact.

