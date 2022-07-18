JFF director lauds T&T’s A license course

Entornointeligente.com /

Wen­dell Down­swell, the Ja­maica Foot­ball Fed­er­a­tion (JFF) di­rec­tor of foot­ball, has laud­ed the first-ever T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (TTFA) A Li­cence coach­ing course which saw its first week of lec­tures and field as­sess­ments end last Mon­day at the Na­tion­al Acad­e­my for the Per­form­ing Arts (NA­PA), Port-of-Spain and at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um in Bal­main, Cou­va.

The course which in­cludes 25 par­tic­i­pants from sev­en Caribbean coun­tries is ex­pect­ed to run over six months. Among the in­struc­tors were Eng­lish FA Se­nior Re­gion­al Coach De­vel­op­ment Man­ag­er Tony Mc­Cal­lum, John Pea­cock, a for­mer Eng­land U-17 Men’s head coach and Na­tion­al Coach Men­tor for the Eng­lish FA along with TTFA Tech­ni­cal Di­rec­tor An­ton Corneal. Al­so in at­ten­dance as ob­servers lend­ing their ex­per­tise were FI­FA head of coach­ing and play­er de­vel­op­ment Bra­n­imir Uje­vic and Con­ca­cad De­vel­op­ment man­ag­er for the Caribbean An­dre Waugh.

«I am de­light­ed to be back in Trinidad and To­ba­go. I’ve been here of­ten times in the past as it re­lates to foot­ball it­self, do­ing cours­es and in com­pe­ti­tion at a club and na­tion­al team lev­el, both at ju­nior and se­nior lev­el,» Down­swell told TTFA Me­dia.

He added, «Now we are here with a se­lec­tive group of in­di­vid­u­als from the Caribbean and Ja­maica of course where we have six can­di­dates for the course. The course is re­al­ly an eye open­er for us as it re­lates to knowl­edge and un­der­stand­ing it­self of foot­ball and the mod­ern trends that are in­volved in foot­ball.»

Course par­tic­i­pants and in­struc­tors on the first day at NA­PA re­vealed, «We re­alise now from a Caribbean per­spec­tive that we have some amount of work to do. A sol­id foun­da­tion has been made and it’s now for us, those that have ac­quired this knowl­edge to be able to im­part it to our re­spec­tive charges and al­so to spread this across be­cause we have a wide cross-sec­tion of in­di­vid­u­als from coach­ing per­spec­tives and al­so peo­ple in­volved in the coach­ing ed­u­ca­tion pro­grammes.»

«We have a num­ber of them here and this, there­fore, is a step in the right di­rec­tion for Caribbean foot­ball,» said Down­swell, who along with the oth­er par­tic­i­pants from Ja­maica wit­nessed their coun­try’s Women se­cure qual­i­fi­ca­tion for the 2023 FI­FA Women’s World Cup via a big screen on T&T shores last Mon­day.

Corneal, the lead per­son be­hind the stag­ing of the course, stat­ed, «It’s re­al­ly shar­ing a lot of in­for­ma­tion with our re­gion but al­so in­for­ma­tion equiv­a­lent to what you get in Eu­rope, Con­mebol (South Amer­i­ca) and I am re­al­ly hap­py our coach­es grasped most of the in­for­ma­tion and re­lat­ed it to our sit­u­a­tion. «This is one of three A Li­cence cours­es and we are hop­ing that over the next three years we’ll have three of these. We’ll start an­oth­er one in Jan­u­ary. This is re­al­ly just the first group of coach­es but we have a list al­so be­cause peo­ple have been go­ing on­line via the TTFA web­site and get­ting the in­for­ma­tion.»

Corneal con­tin­ued, «I am re­al­ly ex­cit­ed be­cause this is done all over the world where coach­es get them­selves ed­u­cat­ed. They fol­low mod­ern trends and prac­tices and this is the on­ly way we are go­ing to change the lev­el of the game. But we need to ex­pose our coach­es, not just in Trinidad and To­ba­go but in the Caribbean and we have de­cid­ed that we will be the ones that will lead and as­sist.»

