JFF apologises to Reggae Girlz, technical staff

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has apologised of the members of national senior women’s team and technical staff who had problems clearing their luggage in the United States on Tuesday.

Players and staff of the World Cup-bound Reggae Girlz had to pay to clear their own luggage from a connecting flight to Miami from the George Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport after a credit card given to the group by a director of the JFF for travelling expenses had no funds.

In a release the JFF said: «The Jamaica Football Federation wishes to use this medium to apologise unreservedly to members of national senior women’s team and technical staff who faced embarrassing challenges in respect of the movement of luggage on July 19 as they travelled home.

«Quite frankly, after their historic achievement of qualifying for consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, that experience should not have happened.

